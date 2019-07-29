Bottom line: In total, nearly 45 games are marked down but only for the next 10 hours or so. If you’re looking to expand your library or stock up on early Christmas gifts for the tabletop gamer in your life, this is an excellent opportunity to do so.

Amazon for the next 10 hours or so is offering discounts of up to 62 percent off some of the best-selling strategy board games in its inventory.

Highlights include Suburbia for $34.40 (a 43 percent discount), Suburbia Inc. for $19.09 (a quarter off its usual price), Blue Orange Battle Sheep Game for $13.17 (53 percent off the normal price) and Colony Board Game for $29.38 (down from its original price of $59.95).

You can also pick up Nyctophobia The Hunted, a cooperative game of survival meant to be played blindfolded, for $21.56 which represents a 46 percent discount.

There is also a substantial helping of Ted Alspach-designed games on offer including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition for $9.38 (62 percent off), One Night Ultimate Werewolf Daybreak for $14.99 (a savings of 40 percent), One Night Ultimate Vampire for $9.38 (normally $24.99) and Ultimate Werewolf Artifacts for $10.71 (a modest 28 percent discount).

Amazon has also marked the Twilight Creations Zombies!!! Ultimate Collectors Box down to $161.84, a savings of 41 percent.

Masthead credit: Legends of Andor board game by Niferure