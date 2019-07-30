The big picture: Wyze is on a roll lately. In May, the company launched a connected smart light bulb offering 800 lumens and Wi-Fi technology that goes for $7.99 each or $29.99 for a four-pack. Now, they're getting into the smart plug game.

Affordable smart home solutions provider Wyze has announced its latest product, a connected wall plug that’s available to pre-order from today.

The Wyze Plug is a Wi-Fi smart plug sold in packs of two. It communicates with the Wyze app, allowing you to turn small appliances on or off using your mobile device. Grouping lets you pair multiple plugs for simultaneous control while the scheduling client in the app allows you to turn plugs on or off at specific times. For example, you can have your coffee pot fire up just before you morning alarm goes off.

There’s even a vacation mode that can turn stuff on and off at random to make it appear as if you are home.

Wyze Plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control and can be paired with Wyze Sense motion sensors and other smart home devices with IFTTT.

The Wyze Plug is sold in packs of two for $14.99 and can be pre-ordered from today. Purchases made before the consumer launch include access to Wyze’s private early access community forum. All orders will ship in September, we’re told.