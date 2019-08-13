What just happened? A class-action lawsuit against Google over defective microphones in the first-gen Pixel phones has been finalized. If you reside in the US and bought a handset manufactured before Jan 4, 2017, you could receive anything from $20 to $500, depending on your experience with the device(s).

In February 2018, Pixel owners launched a lawsuit against Google for continuing to sell the phones despite knowing about their microphone faults, and after it promised to take “additional steps to reinforce the connection”—a hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec was causing the issue.

It was back in May when Google agreed to settle the suit, which has now gained final approval. As reported by The Verge, a website is now in place to process claims.

To be eligible, you must have bought a first-gen Pixel manufactured before Jan 4, 2017—but not to resell it—and did not receive a replacement device manufactured after Jan 3, 2017, or refurbished after June 5, 2017. Even if you didn’t experience the microphone issue, you could get up to $20.

Those who can prove they had problems with the mic can receive a lot more: up to $350 for anyone who experienced the issue on a single phone, or $500 if it was present on multiple devices. You can also be reimbursed on any insurance deductible paid for a replacement.

Google is paying $7.25million for the settlement. The $20 payouts will be capped at 25 percent of the total settlement fund, meaning if more than 145,000 people submit claims, the amount they get will be lower. Additionally, those who have documentation proving they had mic troubles with a single Pixel will get the $350 “unless there is not enough money left to make those payments, in which case the rest of the fund will be distributed to them on a pro rata basis.”

If you want to submit a claim or opt-out to make a separate lawsuit, you have until October 7, 2019, to do so.