Bottom line: Nintendo may be planning to launch a wireless version of its popular Super Nintendo Entertainment System controller for its modern Switch console. If true, this likely means that SNES games will be heading to Switch Online in the near future.

The controller, highlighted in an FCC filing that was unearthed my members of the ResetEra forum, looks to be quite similar to the original. Eagle-eyed observes have noticed, however, that there may be additional ZL and ZR buttons on the top although these could just as easily be Joy-Con docking rails.

Modern controllers based on classic designs aren’t a new idea for Nintendo. Last year, the Japanese gaming giant launched wireless versions of the original NES controller for the Switch. Unfortunately, they launched at $59.99 for a pair which was more than some gamers were willing to pay. With any luck, Nintendo will give this new batch of SNES Bluetooth controllers a more reasonable price tag.

Some are also speculating that Nintendo is preparing to add SNES games to Nintendo Switch Online. That makes sense given the new controller although we’ll have to wait for confirmation from Nintendo to be certain. Remember, we were all but convinced that a Nintendo 64 Classic was coming, only for the company to pour cold water on our dreams.

Masthead credit: SNES controller by robtek