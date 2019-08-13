Through the looking glass: Mojang announced the Super Duper Graphics Pack during Microsoft’s press conference at E3 2017. It was due out that fall but was ultimately delayed until 2018. When it didn’t arrive last year, either, gamers starting wondering if the update was ever coming. Turns out, it’s not.

Mojang has ceased development of the Super Duper Graphics Pack, an enhancement for Minecraft that promised a better visual experience through improved shadows, better lighting effects, new textures, water reflections and more. On the Xbox One X, it would even boost the game to 4K resolution.

The Minecraft studio this week said the pack proved too technically demanding to implement as planned. Specifically, the team said it wasn’t happy with how the pack performed across devices (presumably of all types). As such, they have stopped development on the pack and are looking into alternate ways for gamers to experience Minecraft with a new look.

Mojang didn’t say as much but one has to wonder if the graphics pack simply put too much of a performance strain on weaker platforms like lower-end smartphones. If that was indeed the case, perhaps Mojang should have just removed those systems from the compatibility list and continued ahead with more powerful platforms? Just an idea.

Masthead credit: Minecraft by Spok83