Why it matters: The Fairphone 3 isn’t going to set any specs charts on fire and its design is more or less run of the mill but if you’re the type that really cares about the materials that go into the products you buy and consume, it’s certainly worth a look. In its third iteration, the Fairphone is a respectable device that should get the job done for the average mobile user without breaking the bank.

Fairphone, the Dutch social enterprise developing smartphones that minimize environmental impact, has announced its third generation handset.

The aptly-named Fairphone 3 features a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot. Around back, you’ll find a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and up front, you get an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The “ethical” smartphone also packs stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C connectivity, a fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 + LE, NFC and support for dual nano SIMs. The 3,000mAh battery is removable, offering 20 hours of call time and 300 hours of standby.

It ships running Android 9 Pie, comes backed by a two-year warranty and includes a bumper case in the box. You even get a mini screwdriver to aid in taking the phone apart to replace parts as they give out down the road.

As The Verge highlights, Fairphone built its latest handset using materials that are as ethical as possible. The gold used in the phone is Fairtrade certified, the copper and plastic are recycled and the tungsten and tin are conflict free. The company is also working to improve sourcing of the cobalt in the lithium-ion batteries.

Fairphone 3 ships in late September priced at €450.00 including VAT. Interested parties can pre-order the handset over on Fairphone’s website.