Much QWERTY, very Android: Despite being discontinued five years ago, the BlackBerry design is still popular. Many people want a modern phone with a physical keyboard – there's just something appealing about a tactile interface that a touchscreen can't match. Unihertz just launched a crowdfunding campaign to revive the classic design.

Unihertz released its first Titan smartphone in 2019, then followed up with the updated Titan Slim a few years later. Now, the BlackBerry-like series is getting a proper sequel with the Titan 2, and people are already throwing money at the Chinese manufacturer to secure a unit.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Titan 2 already has over 3,000 backers and quickly surpassed its initial funding goal of $100,00, which now sits at over $890,000. Unihertz describes itself as a team of passionate designers creating "bold" mobile devices and promises a much-requested hardware upgrade to the original Titan.

The Titan 2 boosts performance by up to 240 percent, thanks to its new 2.6GHz Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC. Other key specs include a 4.5-inch square display with a sharper 1440 × 1440 resolution, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of built-in storage, and a non-removable 5,050 mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging support.

The Titan 2 will come with Android 15 and full connectivity support for 4G/5G networks, the latest Wi-Fi standards, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Unihertz also completely redesigned the backlit physical QWERTY keyboard to make it more comfortable, reliable, and versatile. Keys are now customizable with specific shortcuts.

The company also added a small secondary display on the rear of the phone to check notifications at a glance. Unihertz upgraded the camera systems as well. The primary camera received a modest resolution bump from 48MP to 50MP and retains the same 8MP telephoto lens. However, the selfie cam saw a significant upgrade from the Slim, jumping from 8MP to 32MP.

Unihertz is clearly targeting nostalgic BlackBerry fans – those craving an OG-style productivity device with modern specs and support for the latest communication standards. Judging by the Kickstarter campaign's success, the Chinese company has found its niche and is thriving. The Titan 2 is currently available for pre-order at $269, with shipping set to begin in October 2025.