What just happened? Apple on Thursday sent out media invitations for an event scheduled to take place on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Although the invitation doesn’t state as much, Apple is widely expected to unveil as many as three new versions of its popular iPhone.

The latest intelligence suggests two of the three new iPhones will feature OLED displays. These handsets will also feature “Pro” branding and a trio of rear-facing cameras – a wide angle, an ultra-wide angle and a telephoto shooter. The third phone, a replacement for the iPhone XR, will reportedly feature two rear-mounted cameras and two new color options in green and lavender.

If Apple follows precedent, the new iPhones will launch a week and a half later on September 20.

Some believe Apple may also announce new ceramic and titanium versions of the Apple Watch. If true, it would be the first Apple Watch produced in a titanium finish. Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 came in ceramic versions but the option wasn’t offered with Series 4.

It’s unclear if the new watches will be added to the Series 4 lineup or arrive as part of a bigger Series 5 reveal.

Apple’s September 10 event is slated to begin promptly at 10 am Pacific.