In brief: HMD Global announced a trio of new Nokia phones at IFA 2019. There's a modernized version of the classic 2720 flip model from 2009 and two feature phones, the Nokia 800 Tough and Nokia 110.

HMD is keeping things simple at IFA 2019 where its Nokia-branded phones continue to focus on the lower-end mobile segment. The company announced its modern take on the classic 2720 flip phone by giving it an updated design and new features.

Running KaiOS, the phone packs all necessary modern-day apps and services like Google, Google Maps, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. It's also got Google Assistant that enables dictation of texts in case someone doesn't fancy using the T9 keypad.

Given the flip design, there's a 1.3-inch 240 x 240 display on the front and a 2.8-inch 320 x 240 screen for the main display. The 2720 runs on an entry-level Qualcomm 205 SoC with 512 MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage that is expandable with a MicroSD card (32 GB max).

In terms of connectivity, it's got LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS. There's also 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capability for sharing the phone's internet connection with other devices.

Nokia has also placed an emergency button on the side of the phone. Pressing it will send a text message to emergency contacts along with the user's location. It'll also ring those contacts one by one on loudspeaker mode until it makes a connection. Some might want to press it when they see the measly 2MP camera (with flash) on the phone's rear.

With a removable 1,500 mAh battery, the phone can last up to 28 days in standby mode and comes in single and dual-SIM variants. In typical Nokia fashion, the phone sticks to the basics but does so for a really long time.

In Europe, the phone will be available for 89 Euros in "Ocean Black" or "Grey" color later this month, with availability in more countries expected soon.

Besides the flip phone, the company also introduced the Nokia 800 Tough. A handset that seems to challenge the legendary 3310 for durability. Similar to the 2720, this phone runs on KaiOS and has an IP68 rating for dust and waterproofing. It's also military grade tested (MIL-STD-810G) to survive humidity, noise, low pressure, temperature and direct sunlight.

The Nokia 800 Tough lasts up to 43 days in standby mode from its non-removable 2,100 mAh battery and will cost 109 Euros when it goes on sale in October. No word yet on a US release as the phone's specs page excludes the USA and Latin America region from its supported network bands.

Lastly, there's the Nokia 110 that comes pre-loaded with a "full Snake game" and has an 800 mAh removable battery for 18.5 days of standby time, among other novelties. The phone will cost 18 Euros when it launches later this month.