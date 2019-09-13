Recap: It’s been nearly a year since Discord expanded its Nitro subscription service, transforming the offering into a game subscription service. In hindsight, it seems as though the move was a rare misstep for a company that can seemingly do no wrong as of late.

Discord revealed in a recent blog post that while some subscribers loved the games included in Nitro, the vast majority of gamers didn’t play them. After careful consideration, the team said it “won’t be hitting continue when these contracts come up for renewal” next month.

As a result, the Nitro Games catalog will be taken offline on October 15, 2019. You'll be able to play them up until that date, however.

Discord is offering a refund to subscribers that wish to cancel their membership over the matter. Simply contact the Discord team to get that ball rolling should you so choose.

There is an upside to removing the catalog in that it frees up additional resources for Discord to refocus. The company said it is going to “double down” on making sure Nitro lives up to its mission of having more features, fun and enhancements. For starters, they’re doubling the upload size to 100MB for Nitro subscribers and reducing the number of boosts needed to reach level 3, from 50 down to just 20.

Server boosts allow users to unlock additional perks including higher-quality audio, vanity URLs and additional emoji slots.