Samsung 970 Evo 2TB is $200 off today, Dell's Vostro 14 $450 off and Ryzen 7 2700X down to just $199
PC hardware, storage, and Dell laptops are on discount
Today's tech deal highlights include some great PC components as well as discounts on Dell's Vostro laptops. The 2TB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD is $200 off, while the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X desktop processor is just $199. You can save $450 off the Vostro 14 5000 with the coupon code detailed below. Also the Ryzen 3 3200U powered Acer Aspire 5 sporting basic hardware on a 15.6" 1080p envelope is just $309.99 on Amazon.
Featured Deals
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core 14" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $649 at Dell (use code: BIZLTSAVE450 - list price $1590). Save $450 off with coupon code. The Vostro 14 5000 features an 8th gen i7 quad-core processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
- Samsung 970 EVO 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99). Save $200 off the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD. This is a great price for this higher end 2TB M.2 SSD. Features read speeds up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds up to 2,500MB/s, with a 5 year limited warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core AM4 Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler (Up to 4.3GHz Max Boost) for $199 at Amazon (list price $329). Get the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor for just $199. Features 8-cores/16 threads, 4.3GHz Max Boost, and Wraith Prism LED cooler.
- Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1668.99).
- Get the 4K display XPS 13 for just $1200. Features a 13.3" 3840x2160 4K touch display, 8th gen i7 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.
- Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i3-7020U 14" Win10 Pro Laptop for $299 at Dell (use code: BIZLT299 - list price $780.42).
- This popular deal is back. Get the inexpensive Vostro 14 3000 for just $299 with coupon code. Features a 7th gen i3 dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
- Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Core i5-8500T 6-core Win10 Pro Ultra SFF Desktop for $630.49 at Dell (list price $970). Get the Optiplex 3060 Micro desktop for just $630.50. Features an 8th gen i5 6-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
- Today Only: PNY Elite-X 128GB U3 A1 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $15.99 (256GB for $33) at Amazon (list price $26.99). Today only, get the 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC card for just $16, or get the 256GB capacity for just $33. May be backordered or temporarily out of stock, but order now to lock in price.
- Today Only: PNY Elite Performance 128GB Class 10 UHS-I U3 SDXC Card for $15.99 (256GB for $33, 512GB for $78) at Amazon (list price $44.55). Get the 128GB PNY Elite Performance SDXC card for just $16, with the 256GB available for $33 and 512GB for $78. Up to 95MB/s transfer speeds.
- Prime Exclusive: Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300ppi Waterproof WiFi E-reader with Special Offers for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99). Amazon Prime members save $40 on the Kindle Paperwhite. Features a 6" 300 ppi glare-free display, built-in adjustable light, flush-front design, and IPX8 waterproofing.
- Anker Soundbuds Curve Bluetooth 5.0 Waterproof Wireless Headphones for $20.99 at Amazon (list price $26.99). Get the upgraded Anker Soundbuds Curve Bluetooth waterproof headphones for just $21. Features up to 18 hours battery life and IPX7 waterproofing.
- Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Slim Laptop for $309.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99). This deal is back. Save $40 off the Acer Aspire 5 15.6" slim laptop. Features an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
- Select Users Only: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (use code: 4KFIRETV - list price $49.99). Coupon code works for select Amazon accounts only. Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player for just $24.99, matching this year's Prime Day price and the lowest price we've seen.
- Pre-order Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm Smartwatch for $384.99 (44mm for $415) Amazon (list price $399). Out this Friday. Save $14 off already on select colors of the new Apple Watch Series 5. The Series 5 features an always-on display, S5 processor, built-in compass, and international emergency calling, as well as improved health features.
- Pre-order New Apple iPad 128GB 10.2" Retina WiFi Tablet for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $429). Out September 30th. You can already save $29 on the new 10.2" Apple iPad 128GB tablet. Features a larger 10.2" Retina display, with support for both the smart keyboard and Apple Pencil.
