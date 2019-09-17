Today's tech deal highlights include some great PC components as well as discounts on Dell's Vostro laptops. The 2TB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD is $200 off, while the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X desktop processor is just $199. You can save $450 off the Vostro 14 5000 with the coupon code detailed below. Also the Ryzen 3 3200U powered Acer Aspire 5 sporting basic hardware on a 15.6" 1080p envelope is just $309.99 on Amazon.

Featured Deals

  • Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core 14" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $649 at Dell (use code: BIZLTSAVE450 - list price $1590). Save $450 off with coupon code. The Vostro 14 5000 features an 8th gen i7 quad-core processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
  • Samsung 970 EVO 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99). Save $200 off the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD. This is a great price for this higher end 2TB M.2 SSD. Features read speeds up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds up to 2,500MB/s, with a 5 year limited warranty.
  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core AM4 Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler (Up to 4.3GHz Max Boost) for $199 at Amazon (list price $329). Get the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor for just $199. Features 8-cores/16 threads, 4.3GHz Max Boost, and Wraith Prism LED cooler.
  • Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1668.99).
  • Get the 4K display XPS 13 for just $1200. Features a 13.3" 3840x2160 4K touch display, 8th gen i7 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.
  • Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i3-7020U 14" Win10 Pro Laptop for $299 at Dell (use code: BIZLT299 - list price $780.42).
  • This popular deal is back. Get the inexpensive Vostro 14 3000 for just $299 with coupon code. Features a 7th gen i3 dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
  • Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Core i5-8500T 6-core Win10 Pro Ultra SFF Desktop for $630.49 at Dell (list price $970). Get the Optiplex 3060 Micro desktop for just $630.50. Features an 8th gen i5 6-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
  • Today Only: PNY Elite-X 128GB U3 A1 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $15.99 (256GB for $33) at Amazon (list price $26.99). Today only, get the 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC card for just $16, or get the 256GB capacity for just $33. May be backordered or temporarily out of stock, but order now to lock in price.
  • Today Only: PNY Elite Performance 128GB Class 10 UHS-I U3 SDXC Card for $15.99 (256GB for $33, 512GB for $78) at Amazon (list price $44.55). Get the 128GB PNY Elite Performance SDXC card for just $16, with the 256GB available for $33 and 512GB for $78. Up to 95MB/s transfer speeds.
  • Prime Exclusive: Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300ppi Waterproof WiFi E-reader with Special Offers for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99). Amazon Prime members save $40 on the Kindle Paperwhite. Features a 6" 300 ppi glare-free display, built-in adjustable light, flush-front design, and IPX8 waterproofing.
  • Anker Soundbuds Curve Bluetooth 5.0 Waterproof Wireless Headphones for $20.99 at Amazon (list price $26.99). Get the upgraded Anker Soundbuds Curve Bluetooth waterproof headphones for just $21. Features up to 18 hours battery life and IPX7 waterproofing.
  • Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Slim Laptop for $309.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99). This deal is back. Save $40 off the Acer Aspire 5 15.6" slim laptop. Features an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
  • Select Users Only: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (use code: 4KFIRETV - list price $49.99). Coupon code works for select Amazon accounts only. Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player for just $24.99, matching this year's Prime Day price and the lowest price we've seen.
  • Pre-order Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm Smartwatch for $384.99 (44mm for $415) Amazon (list price $399). Out this Friday. Save $14 off already on select colors of the new Apple Watch Series 5. The Series 5 features an always-on display, S5 processor, built-in compass, and international emergency calling, as well as improved health features.
  • Pre-order New Apple iPad 128GB 10.2" Retina WiFi Tablet for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $429). Out September 30th. You can already save $29 on the new 10.2" Apple iPad 128GB tablet. Features a larger 10.2" Retina display, with support for both the smart keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Related Reads

Post a comment 9 interactions