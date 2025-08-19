Reviewers Liked

  • M4 Pro chip is incredibly fast
  • 16GB RAM standard
  • Front USB-C and headphone ports
  • Now supports up to three external displays
  • Much smaller design still offers plenty of I/O
  • Thunderbolt 5 with M4 Pro

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Fan gets loud with heavy workloads
  • Internal speaker sounds bad
  • Storage capacity in base model is still scanty
  • Storage and RAM upgrades get unreasonably expensive
  • Power button on the bottom might prove inconvenient
  • Still can't upgrade it later on
  • No SD card reader
  • No USB-A