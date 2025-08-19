Apple Mac Mini M4
Every time I glance over at the new Mac Mini on my desk, it feels like the Mini’s ideal form. The redesigned enclosure makes the most of Apple Silicon’s small footprint, and with Apple’s M4 chip and an ample selection of ports, the 2024 Mini should remain a zippy, reliable computer for years to come. It’s never been more mighty. Well, except for the much pricier M4 Pro version.-- As reviewed by The Verge
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 1,232 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$499 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- M4 Pro chip is incredibly fast
- 16GB RAM standard
- Front USB-C and headphone ports
- Now supports up to three external displays
- Much smaller design still offers plenty of I/O
- Thunderbolt 5 with M4 Pro
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Fan gets loud with heavy workloads
- Internal speaker sounds bad
- Storage capacity in base model is still scanty
- Storage and RAM upgrades get unreasonably expensive
- Power button on the bottom might prove inconvenient
- Still can't upgrade it later on
- No SD card reader
- No USB-A