What just happened? While we’ve seen smartphones with pop-up selfie cameras in the past, this one from Vivo could be the first of its kind. The Chinese firm has revealed the V17 Pro, a handset with not one but two selfie cams that rise from within its body.

While phones such as the OnePlus 7 Pro use only a single lens in their pop-up selfie systems, Vivo’s offers a little more. The V17 Pro dual selfie cameras consist of a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The motorized section is also home to an earpiece and an LED that works alongside the Night Selfie mode for lighting faces in low-light environments.

Having a hidden selfie camera means no intrusive notch along with smaller bezels for the rest of the phone, allowing a 91.64 percent screen-to-body ratio. The 6.44-inch full HD Amoled display comes with 100-percent DCI-P3 coverage and a 20:9 aspect ratio, and there’s also an in-display fingerprint reader.

The rear of the V17 Pro is also a departure from the norm. It features four cameras in a vertical alignment, which are placed within a camera bump right in the middle of the phone’s back. These consist of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Other specs include a 4,100 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. But despite the impressive features and specs, Vivo decided to use a Snapdragon 675 SoC—a chip released in late 2018 that’s designed for mid-range phones.