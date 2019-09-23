Been itching for a career switch? If you're interested in joining the IT industry, a new, exciting career is closer than you think. Begin your journey with The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, currently available for just $69 in the TechSpot Store — a whopping 97% off the $3,400 these 12 informative courses would typically cost.

The need for IT consultants, technicians and architects continues to rise, making this a booming industry to dive into. This bundle will get you one step closer to a career in IT with over 200 hours of training prep geared toward getting you ready for CompTIA's most popular certification exams.

The bundle includes but is not limited to:

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002: This course gives you a comprehensive look at troubleshooting everything from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security

CompTIA Network+ N10-007: Network+ is an internationally recognized certification, validating an individual’s fundamental IT networking knowledge and skills

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501: Beef up your knowledge on Cybersecurity by learning more about Network Security and Risk Management with this course

CompTIA PenTest PT0-001: A course that teaches you how to pinpoint network vulnerabilities and prevent hacking by learning penetration testing and vulnerability management

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst): Learn what to do and how to respond to cybersecurity threats, reinforce concepts for work roles such as Threat Analyst, and Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001 and CompTIA Cloud+: These courses shows you how to install and manage an enterprise cloud computing environment, securely implement and maintain cloud technologies.

CompTIA Linux+ LX0-101 & LX0-102 & XKO-002: You'll master Linux systems with this course, an important skill set for any IT resume. Get you well-versed in Linux system administration.

CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001: Manage and secure mobile devices like a professional. This certification identifies IT professionals who can deploy, integrate, support and manage a mobile environment while ensuring proper security measures.

This complete 2019 CompTIA Training bundle is available now for just $69. That is is 97% off the regular price you’d usually pay for these courses. Grab it here now.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.