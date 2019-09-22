In brief: While gaming overlays are nothing new, Microsoft insists that the Windows 10 game bar -- or Xbox game bar, if you'd rather -- is the best for gaming on Windows, as it's baked right into the OS. To its credit, Microsoft has added some compelling reasons to give it a shot, with a widget based layout and integrations allowing for a very customizable experience. With a new FPS counter and achievement tracking overlay, Microsoft is trying to make a stronger case for the game bar.

Microsoft continues to polish the Windows 10 gaming experience. Since its complete overhaul with the May 2019 update, Microsoft has been working towards making the Windows 10 game bar something of a centerpiece for gaming on Windows, revamping it to add interesting integrations for Spotify, Steam, and widgets for performance monitoring.

Now, the Windows 10 game bar is getting two new features: a FPS counter and an overlay for achievement tracking. Xbox's Mike Ybarra, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Program Management, teased the news via Twitter.

The FPS counter is self-explanatory; it displays a frame rate count in real time for the game being played. The achievement overlay seems to be more a quality of life feature, allowing users to track their achievement progress with a cursory glance.

You can update the Windows 10 game bar through the Microsoft Store here. However, some users on Twitter are reporting that the updates aren't appearing for them, so it isn't presently clear if the updates are restricted to certain Windows Insider preview rings.