Bottom line: As per the association, officially certified 8K sets must feature at least 33 million active pixels with a minimum resolution of 7,680 horizontally and 4,320 vertically in a 16:9 window. 8K displays four times the detail of 4K UHD and is 16 times sharper than standard HD.

The Consumer Technology Association recently announced the official industry display definition and logo for 8K Ultra HD (UHD) televisions.

Televisions officially designated with the 8K badge must also have one or more HDMI inputs supporting 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, support for a bit depth of 10 bits and support for frame rates of 24, 30 and 60 frames per second.

What’s more, the CTA mandates that 8K sets be able to upscale SD, HD and 4K video to 8K resolution. This should ensure that video won’t look like total crap in the absence of native 8K content.

Sets must also adhere to “HDR transfer functions and colorimetry as specified by ITU-R BT.2100; and HDCP v2.2 or equivalent content protection.”

It’s worth noting that inclusion in the 8K certification program is completely voluntary although manufacturers will almost certainly want to participate as they’ll get to plaster the new 8K logo on their sets starting January 1, 2020.

The CTA in its latest Sales & Forecasts report estimates a total of 175,000 8K UHD TV sets will be sold in the US in 2019, raking in around $734 million in revenue. Naturally, growth is expected over the coming years as technology matures and prices come down.

