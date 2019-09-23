Through the looking glass: Street Fighter II is one of the most iconic fighting games in history, right up there with Mortal Kombat. As enjoyable as it was, the game felt unnecessarily difficult on occasion and outright unfair at other times. As it turns out, it wasn’t just your imagination.

As highlighted in this recent video from YouTube user desk, the CPU in Street Fighter II certainly exhibited unfair advantages at times to skew a match in its favor.

Desk presents evidence showing that the AI consistently recovers from stuns in just 12 frames, or 1/5 of a second, and doesn’t play by the same rules with regard to having to charge up for special moves like Guile’s Somersault Kick. Furthermore, the CPU can reportedly mash buttons faster than humanly possible and can even brush off blocks as if they never happened. How is that fair?

It’s a fascinating look at a classic game and more importantly, validation for your childhood. Of course, unless you played a ton in the arcades, this probably didn’t matter much as I suspect most at-home console battles were of the multiplayer variety.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.