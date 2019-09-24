Something to look forward to: Google's hardware event at New York City next month means plenty of information on upcoming devices beforehand. While the Pixel 4 has had its fair share of leaks, the company's Pixelbook, pitched as a rival to products like the Microsoft Surface Pro, is reportedly getting a new model called the Pixelbook Go.

Google may not have had the same success with the 2-in-1 Pixelbook as Microsoft did with its Surface Pro, but the company is still pushing ahead with an all-new model called the 'Pixelbook Go'. 9to5Google reports that this year's iteration of the Chrome OS-powered device will be dropping the 2-in-1 form factor as well as pen support in favor of a more traditional clamshell laptop design.

The 'Pixelbook Go' will reportedly have "magnesium alloy" like Microsoft Surface devices to make for a lightweight and portable machine aimed at users who work with Chrome OS as their platform of choice.

Specs wise, there will either be a 1080p or 4K display resolution to choose for the 13.3-inch 16:9 screen, along with CPU (Intel Core m3, i5 and i7), RAM (8GB or 16GB) and storage (64GB, 128GB or 256GB) options for determining the final price, which is expected to start around $800.

In terms of connectivity, the new model is expected to retain the two USB-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack found in the original Pixelbook, a Titan C security chip for WiFi and Bluetooth like that on the Pixel Slate, powerful speakers, two front mics and a 2MP front camera capable of recording at 1080p 60fps.

Color options include a "Just Black" and "Not Pink" for now, more of which could be revealed along with the Pixel 4 and other Nest hardware at Google's New York event on October 15.