Something to look forward to: Don't look now but the holidays are just around the corner. Apple just hosted its September iPhone event last week and Amazon has a gathering scheduled for later this month. Microsoft will welcome the press in early October before Google gets its shot mid-month.

Google on Monday sent out press invitations to a media event scheduled for October 15 in New York City. The tagline on the invite reads, “Come see a few new things Made by Google.”

While Google didn’t share any specific products that will be announced that Tuesday, most believe the event will be headlined by the unveiling of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. These handsets have been leaked extensively over the past few weeks, most recently in a brief hands-on video that surfaced a few weeks back.

Previous rumors have suggested the Pixel 4 line will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC alongside 6GB of RAM and your choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone is also expected to feature a rear-mounted square camera array with multiple lenses, just like the recently announced iPhone 11 series. It seems as though these square arrays are the new norm in flagship smartphones for the foreseeable future.

Most also expect the tech giant to announce revised versions of its Google Home smart speaker. A new Pixelbook could also be in the cards.

Google’s event will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 10 a.m. Easter on the 15th.