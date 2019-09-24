In brief: Microsoft’s Windows 10 is now installed on more than 900 million devices globally. Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of the Windows and devices group, revealed the factoid on Twitter earlier today along with the admission that more new Windows 10 devices have been added in the last 12 months than ever before.

When Microsoft launched Windows 10 in the summer of 2015, the company set a goal of one billion installs by 2018. A year later, however, Redmond backtracked on that forecast, admitting that it may have been a bit too optimistic out of the gate.

#Windows10 is on more than 900M devices! Thanks to our customers, we added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before. From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation—with more to come next week! https://t.co/G3CRdkFoPT pic.twitter.com/38fKk50IEH — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) September 24, 2019



Over the years, Microsoft has systematically grown its Windows 10 install base. In March, the company surpassed the 800 million milestone and now, 900 million. The next stop is indeed that mythical billion user mark.

Whether or not Microsoft will reach the one billion install mark before the end of 2019 remains to be seen. Any other year, I’d lean towards the company not hitting the goal but with Windows 7 inching ever closer to its January 14, 2020 end-of-life date, we’re inevitably going to see more systems migrate to the newer OS and others replacing older systems with new Windows 10-equipped hardware.

What do you think? Will Microsoft hit one billion Windows 10 installs before the calendar rolls over to 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.