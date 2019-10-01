Something to look forward to: Sony also announced that it is adding even more blockbuster titles to the subscription service. The first wave of content, which will be available for a minimum of three months, includes God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, Infamous Second Son and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Sony on Tuesday revealed that it is slashing the cost of its PlayStation Now subscription gaming service in half to bring it closer in line with other entertainment services on the market.

In the US, that means the service will now set you back $9.99 per month, $24.99 quarterly or $59.99 for a full year. Before today, access to the cloud service sold for $19.99, $44.99 and $99.99 per month, quarter and year, respectively. Here's what pricing looks like in other parts of the world:

CAN: $12.99 – monthly / $34.99 – quarterly / $79.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)

EU: €9.99 – monthly / €24.99 – quarterly/ €59.99 – yearly (from €14.99/ (N/A)/ €99.99)

UK: £8.99 – monthly / £22.99 – quarterly/ £49.99 – yearly (from £12.99 / (N/A) / £84.99)

JP: ¥1,180 – monthly / ¥2,980 – quarterly / ¥6,980 yearly (from ¥2,500 / ¥5,900 / (NA)

Those already under a 12-month subscription will see the reduced price reflected on their next billing cycle (sorry, no prorated rates here).

Moving forward, Sony will add a new selection of marquee titles each month that’ll be available for a limited time.

Sony’s changes to PlayStation Now come on the heels of a new competitor entering the field in Google Stadia. Microsoft is also preparing a public beta test of its Project xCloud game streaming service later this month for gamers in the US, the UK and Korea.