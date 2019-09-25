Something to look forward to: Microsoft will soon let people try out its game-streaming service, Project xCloud. The Redmond firm has announced that a public preview period will open for players in the US, UK, and Korea next month.

Microsoft confirmed development of its multi-device game streaming service at E3 last year, before revealing more details about Project xCloud in October. It allows user to stream Xbox One games to different devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

Microsoft said it uses custom-built ‘blade’ hardware in datacenters across Azure regions to stream the Xbox One titles to various devices, and all gamers need is a Bluetooth Xbox controller.

After being tested among its own employees, Microsoft is opening a public preview of its service this October.

“It’s time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios, and this is where you come in,” the company writes.

Those in the US and UK can sign up to register here, while Korean citizens need to sign up here. Invites will be sent out in the coming weeks, and while only a small number of participants will be selected initially, Microsoft will open the preview to more gamers after it receives initial feedback.

Those who want to participate in the preview will need a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher with Bluetooth 4.0, along with a Microsoft account and a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller.

Testers won’t be required to purchase any content, and they won’t be able to play any of the titles they’ve previously purchased. Games will be streamed through a Microsoft streaming app and will include Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves, with more being added over time.

Microsoft says gamers in the US and UK can participate regardless of their carrier. The preview period will last “until customers are consistently reporting a great, fun experience and the technology meets our internal quality standards.”