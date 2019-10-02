In context: The Fallout franchise has proven to be a bit controversial lately. Following the disastrous launch of Fallout 76, many series faithfuls have become disillusioned with the direction Bethesda has chosen to take the franchise. However, as hardcore fans will tell you, there's always the older Fallout titles to try out; most of which are free from the trappings of modern "live services" like 76. If you haven't tried the older games yet, you may be able to do so soon via one convenient purchase.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a listing on Amazon Germany displays the "Fallout Legacy Collection." The Legacy Collection, according to the store page, includes the following games (and is expected to arrive on October 25):

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactics

Fallout 3 GOTY

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Fallout 4 GOTY

The suggested price for the bundle would be around 40 German euros, or roughly $45. For reference, buying each main Fallout title individually on Steam would cost you $100 as of writing, and that's just for the normal editions which don't include any DLC or expansions. The version of the Legacy Collection shown on Amazon seems to be for Windows, but if it's a real listing, console versions are probably in the works as well.

A machine-translated version of the Legacy Collection's store description is as follows:

The full collection of all award-winning single-player games in the series! Return to Odland with the Fallout 4 - Game of the Year Edition. It contains all the gameplay updates, graphic enhancements, the ability to download and play free mods on PCs and consoles, and all six official extensions. Welcome back to New Vegas! With Ultimate Edition, Bethesda Softworks is putting together the complete Fallout: New Vegas package. The main game with the four additions Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues and Lonesome Road will immerse you even deeper into the world of New Vegas.

Due to the nature of machine translation (Google Translate, specifically), the wording of the description might seem a bit strange. However, it does seem legible enough to be plausible; it uses a lot of the same buzzwords and language that you'd normally see in a listing for a Bethesda game. There's even some official-looking box art for the Collection, which you can see below.

The main point that we would count against the Legacy Collection "leak" being legitimate is its price. Though its true cost may be slightly different than $45, even a $60 or $70 bundle would be a phenomenal deal -- almost too phenomenal.

The question our readers should be asking themselves is this: Would Bethesda be willing to cannibalize their own game sales to such a significant degree? What incentive is there for someone to pay $60 for Fallout 4's GOTY Edition alone when they can grab the entire Legacy Collection for less money? Unless the Legacy Collection is part of a Germany-exclusive limited-time offer of some sort, this leak could end up being too good to be true.

Still, the store page does look pretty official, and ZeniMax/Bethesda is listed as the seller (their other listings appear to be legitimate). We'll be reaching out to Bethesda for comment on this matter, and will update this article if we hear back.

In the meantime, we want to hear from you -- do you think this leak could be real? Feel free to sound off in the comments with your thoughts.