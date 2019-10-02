In context: PC gaming-oriented peripheral connoisseurs have undoubtedly heard of SteelSeries. Though the company makes headsets, keyboards, and other gadgets, it's arguably best known for its line of high-quality (and long-lasting) gaming mice -- in particular, the SteelSeries Sensei. The metal-coated mouse was loved by gaming pros for its reliable performance and ambidextrous design. Though it wasn't particularly flashy or feature-rich, for many users, it got the job done.

SteelSeries is aware of the Sensei's popularity and has chosen to "evolve" the device with a new iteration: the Sensei Ten. The Sensei Ten retains the overall design and core functionality of the original Sensei (unlike the Sensei 310 redesign), but it aims to improve the formula with better tracking, longer-lasting switches, and a new color scheme.

If you're wondering why it's been dubbed "Ten," SteelSeries says it's a reference to the Japanese and Chinese character for "heaven." Since the company feels the Ten is the "ascended form" of the original device, the name does make some amount of sense, though it's likely to confuse newcomers (there aren't nine other versions of the Sensei on the market).

The Sensei Ten features SteelSeries' "TrueMove Pro" sensor technology, which, the company boasts, can outperform "any mouse" on "any mousepad" (including those from other brands) with pinpoint precision. SteelSeries understands this is a pretty bold claim, and published a dedicated article to explain why it's an accurate one. You can read that here, but the gist is as follows:

We significantly increased both the number of images and the quality of image that the sensor can capture. This means the mouse can far exceed the limits of human capabilities (unless you can somehow move your mouse over 11 meters in less than 1 second), so you never have to worry about inconsistencies from the sensor not keeping up, regardless of how fast your hand is moving the mouse. ...The TrueMove Pro reads more images at a higher quality than standard gaming sensors, utilizes a stronger processor to handle the workload, and results in a genuine 18,000 CPI.

One of the Sensei Ten's main selling points is its ability to track accurately even when the mouse is tilted -- if you're playing a competitive match of Overwatch and need to briefly lift your mouse up to reposition it, there won't be any erratic jumps or "tracking errors" (theoretically). We're not sure how common that problem is, but at least SteelSeries has you covered if that's something you struggle with.

The Sensei Ten boasts mechanical switches rated for 60 million clicks, and "hyper" durability courtesy of its "high-grade polymer" construction. For better or worse, the device ditches the metal-coated topping of its predecessor in favor of a matte finish.

In terms of available buttons, you'll have eight to rebind as you please: two on the left, two on the right, the three main mouse buttons (LMB, MMB, and RMB), and a smaller button just below the mouse wheel. Naturally, most under-the-hood aspects of the Ten (including its lighting) can be customized via SteelSeries "Engine" software.

Finally, the Ten is wired and includes enough onboard memory to store up to five different CPI settings, as well as your preferred polling rate and button bindings.

If the Sensei Ten sounds like your ideal mouse, you can snag it now for $70 from the SteelSeries website (you can also grab an optional $25 "Mouse Bungee").