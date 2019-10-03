Why it matters: At $399 with modern internals, a familiar design and legacy authentication tech, the iPhone SE 2 could be a solid driver for growth for Apple and help offset declining sales in the category. Some people just want a fast phone without all the bells and whistles and this could be that.

Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most respected Apple analysts in the game. When he speaks, people listen. His latest note to investors sheds a bit more light – and validity – on a topic we have previously touched on, the upcoming iPhone SE 2.

As previously reported by Nikkei Asian Review and verified by Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will utilize the iPhone 8 chassis packed with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. Kuo also claims the handset will ship with 3GB of RAM and could launch as early as the first quarter of 2020.

The noted analyst believes Apple could ship as many as 40 million units next year, adding that he thinks it’ll be the “best upgrade choice” for the estimated 100 million people that are still using Apple’s older iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

As MacRumors points out, it is believed that this segment has little desire for features like Face ID and multiple rear-facing cameras. Accordingly, the iPhone SE 2 may stick with Touch ID and a single rear-facing camera.

Pricing could be a significant factor in the iPhone SE 2’s overall success. When new, the iPhone 8 commanded $699 while the iPhone SE went for $399.