Forward-looking: Apple has long been rumored to be working on a folding iPhone, but its specifications and price remained under wraps until now. That changed this week, with two leaks from separate sources seemingly revealing key details about the rumored device, tentatively referred to as the iPhone Fold.

According to tipster @Jukanlosreve, the iPhone Fold will feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. It will reportedly be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process. Other rumored specifications include 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

For imaging, the device is expected to offer a 48MP wide-angle primary camera and a 48MP ultra-wide secondary shooter. Notably, it may also debut Apple's own C2 baseband modem for 5G connectivity, potentially making it the first device to use an Apple-designed baseband chip.

Unfortunately, the iPhone Fold is unlikely to be affordable. According to analysts at Swiss investment firm UBS, Apple initially considered pricing the device between $2,000 and $2,400. However, the company has since implemented aggressive cost-cutting measures that could bring the price down slightly to between $1,800 and $2,000.

The note also states that Apple's bill of materials for the foldable iPhone is estimated at $759, about four percent lower than the Galaxy Z Fold SE's BOM of $790. If accurate, this would give Apple contribution margins of 53 – 58 percent, similar to Samsung's margins on its flagship foldables. The device is expected to be 9 – 9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5 – 4.8mm when open.

UBS analysts appear to confirm earlier reports that the internal OLED display will primarily be supplied by Samsung Display, with LG Display receiving a smaller share of the orders. Other key components, such as the titanium casing and metal hinge, will reportedly be sourced from Lens Technology, Amphenol, and Foxconn.

Foxconn is also expected to be the primary manufacturing partner for the iPhone Fold. The company already assembles several Apple products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods in China, Vietnam, and India. Luxshare will reportedly act as the secondary assembler.

The analysts predict that the launch of the iPhone Fold in 2026 will spur significant growth in the foldables market, driving demand for folding smartphones, tablets, and notebooks. This trend is expected to benefit the entire tech industry in the medium to long term.

Image source: Apple Insider