In brief: For users still clutching their iPhone 6s and 6s Plus handsets, if your devices are experiencing issues powering on, you may qualify for a free repair from Apple.

Apple recently disclosed that certain iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019 are prone to experience issues powering on, due to a faulty component. Apple has a serial number checker that owners can use to see if their device is eligible for repair. Eligible phones can then be serviced at an Apple Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider, or by getting in touch with Apple support. Finally, repairs for affected devices will only be honored for two years after the original purchase.

"Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019," explains Apple.

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus were launched way back in 2015, and discontinued in 2018 after last year's iPhone XS and XS Max models were released. The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus were the final iPhones to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, and are the oldest phones to currently support iOS 13.