The big picture: In preparation for the iPhone 11’s launch on Friday, Apple has released the new iOS 13 update. With it comes Apple Arcade, a native dark mode, and a whole lot more.

As Tim Cook promised in Apple’s keynote last week, Apple Arcade is launching with iOS 13, and with it, users can take advantage of a free one-month trial. After that, the service costs $5 per month. The arcade is launching with over 100 games with more to come. To access it go to the App Store where you will notice a new “Arcade” tab.

The new iOS now has Dark Mode. The color scheme looks great across the entire operating system. Native apps like Messages and Photos incorporate the theme into their GUIs, which is easier on the eyes. Presumably, developers will be able to add the mode to their apps.

Don’t worry if you don’t like dark modes. You can toggle it on or off from the Control Center. It can even be scheduled to only come on at sunset or a time of your choosing. Included in the update are four new wallpapers that switch their appearance when Dark Mode is enabled.

But Apple Arcade and Dark Mode are just a couple of goodies in iOS 13. The update will, of course, have tweaks to the Camera app to accommodate for the iPhone 11’s triple lenses. The Photos app will now have a curated tab, as well as better photo and video editing tools.

In Messages, users will now be able to set up a contact profile with their name and picture. It can then easily be shared with others, so they do not have to fill your details manually.

Reminders might be one of the more underutilized apps in iOS, but it has been completely overhauled with the update. It has a new interface, and users can rearrange their reminders in a variety of ways. It has a new toolbar for quickly adding dates, locations, flags, and other information to an entry. Users can even add subtasks for reminders that may have multiple steps to complete.

With iOS 13, you can now sign in to websites with your Apple ID. It works similarly to “Sign in with Facebook (or Google)” buttons that you see, but it is mainly for signing up for new websites or services rather than your existing ones. It even provides you with a disposable email address if you do not want to use your real one. However, it only works with “participating websites,” said Apple.

Those are just a few of the many features that are in iOS 13. Others include improvements to Maps, Siri, Memojis, CarPlay, Mail, Notes, Safari, and many more. You can check out a full list of what the update contains on Apple’s iOS 13 webpage.