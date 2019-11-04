The year isn't over yet and there's still time to begin your journey in mastering cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This leading cloud computing platform is used by companies around the world for database storage, content delivery, and distributed computing.

This bundle will get you ready to take the official AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate exam. If you're hoping to break into this lucrative field, you're going to need to ace this test. With access to 106 lectures totaling 14.5 hours filled with easy-to-understand explanations of AWS concepts, this information-packed bundle will get you there. Best of all, it's available now in the TechSpot Store for just $9.99. That's 83% off its usual price.

You can get your abilities validated by the certification, but first you have to prepare yourself.

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Bundle includes over 600 unique practice questions in seven full-length mock exams. There's also 10 section quizzes that will test your skills over 165 unique questions and labs available that can help gauge your knowledge on the AWS environment.

The bundle includes lifetime access (and subsequent updates to the material), and there's also support available for any query related to the certification while you're preparing through mock exams.

If you were hoping to break into AWS and dream of a career in this sought-after field, it's time to check out AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Courses + Tests Bundle.

