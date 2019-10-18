Rumor mill: Back in June, we reported on rumors that a 16-inch MacBook Pro might be launching in September. However, September has come and gone, and no new MBP has been seen… until now.

French blog MacGeneration claims that it has uncovered hidden thumbnails of the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro in the latest Catalina 10.15.1 beta. The file it found refers "MacBookPro16,1." The "16" in the designation does not necessarily refer to the size. That may just be a coincidence since it falls in line with Apple's regular numbering scheme.

However, the thumbnail associated shows a MacBook Pro that looks to be slightly larger than the current generation. Its bezels are also thinner in comparison to the 15-inch model's icon (see below). MacRumors also notes that the files show both space gray and silver variants. There were no other descriptors found, and the image may only be a placeholder for something else.

Rumors of a 16-inch MacBook Pro originated with well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who wrote about several new products in Apple's 2019 lineup last summer. The larger MBP was one of those items.

The new laptop is also supposed to have a keyboard featuring a new scissor switch, marking the beginning of Apple phasing out its faulty butterfly mechanism currently used in the MacBook line. Of course, there is no way to tell if this is really an icon for the 16-inch model, or when it will be launching. If it is indeed the MacBook Pro in question, it would seem like release would not be too far away — maybe even before the end of the year, but that is just speculation.

TechSpot reached out to Apple for comment but did not get a response. In the meantime, we'll be listening for anything official out of Cupertino.