In brief: According to a market research firm, the 16-inch MacBook Pro that features a completely new design looks set to arrive this year, backing up an original report on the model.

At the start of the year, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that the company was set to launch a slew of new products in 2019, including a 6K monitor and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The Pro Display XDR was unveiled in June, and Ku’s MacBook prediction looks to be accurate, too.

Some recent rumors claimed the new MacBook Pro wouldn’t arrive until at least 2020, but Forbes reports that Jeff Lin, Associate Director of Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, believes Apple will launch the machine in September.

"We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep’19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue," said Lin.

According to IHS Markit, the MacBook Pro will feature a 3072 x 1920 resolution, a big jump over the current 15.4-inch flagship’s 2880 x 1800, and while Korean outlets had wrote that Apple was talking to Samsung about its rival supplying OLED panels for the laptop, IHS Markit believes it will feature a TFT-LCD oxide display from LG.

Lin added that the MacBook Pro would come with a new processor, as one would expect. He also believes the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will get processor upgrades in September. Interestingly, Apple has never used its September iPhone event to reveal a new Mac—it usually waits until October—so we’ll have to wait and see if it decides to break with tradition this year.