In brief: Owners and potential customers of Harley's LiveWire will be pleased to know that the bike's charging problem discovered by the company recently was just a hiccup. Production of the electric motorcycle has resumed, and bikers can now conveniently charge their LiveWires at home.

Even if the LiveWire doesn't produce the distinctive exhaust note of its petrol-powered siblings, it feels good to know that the first electric Harley can continue to cruise and turn heads without being marred by electrical troubles.

After word came out last week that the company had discovered a 'non-standard condition' during a quality check, production and deliveries of the bike were halted with Harley advising existing owners to only charge their LiveWires via Fast DC charging stations located at dealerships.

A "rigorous analysis" done over the past week has led to resolving the issue, which Harley says was only found on one bike. "Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence," a company spokesperson told The Verge.

Although Harley did not disclose the underlying problem, it advised that customers can now charge their bikes at home and that the company is moving forward without any changes as it had reaffirmed the strength of the bike's product design.