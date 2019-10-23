Why it matters: Yeah, yeah. We know. There are too many game launchers out there, but this one might be worth it if you are into getting your games discounted to as much as half off on a regular basis.

Asus' brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced Monday a partnership with Gamesplanet to bring players gaming goodness on the cheap. The program offers discounts to those with Asus hardware. Users will have to jump through some hoops to get in on the deals, but for ROG customers, it should be a no-brainer. Plus it's easy.

First, gamers will have to register. Users can create a ROG account through the Asus website or from within its Armoury Crate software, which is available on the Microsoft Store. Gamesplanet has integrated with ROG, so customers can log into the store with their Asus account. To become a VIP and receive the deals, customers must then register any ROG-branded product they own.

Games are not limited to old or indy titles either. Discounts include games from big-name publishers, including Rockstar, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, 2K Games, Bethesda, Konami, Epic, and more. Some titles will be continually discounted, while at least five select games will rotate in weekly. The bargains will even apply to pre-orders of upcoming games.

This week’s inaugural deals include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (releases Friday), The Outer Worlds (releases Thursday), eFootball PES 2020, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and Age of Wonders: Planetfall. Discounts for these titles will only run for this week. Players who sign up during the kick-oof can also get Regions of Ruin and We are the Dwarves for free.

Asus will be adding a games library to the Armoury software in the coming weeks for easy access to all games bought on the platform. Titles can then be launched from within the app.