Something to look forward to: The New York Public Service Commission approved a proposal last week to build the world's largest storage battery in Vernon Ave., Queens, New York. The location was reportedly home to 16 gas powered plants of which only 2 are operational today. Ravenswood Development, the current owner of these peaker plants will head the three-phased project, starting with the demolition of the remaining gas plants to make room for the 316 MW/2,528 MWh storage battery facility.

A proposal (pdf) recently approved by the state's Public Service Commission (PSC) at Ravenswood's generating station in Long Island will see the construction of the world's largest battery storage facility that will help to "offset dirtier resources and enhance New York City’s grid reliability."

Ravenswood began seeking the approval for this project in February. Once complete, the installed lithium-ion batteries will be able to supply up to a maximum of 8 hours of storage capacity at its rated output and charge/discharge up to 316 MW of power.

The company says that the project will store electricity drawn from the grid and generated by other facilities, with support for 129 MW to be added in the first phase by March 2021. The remaining two phases will add 98 MW and 89 MW respectively, with no timetable yet for their deployment.

Although the facility will store electricity generated through coal or natural gas sources, acknowledges Ravenswood Development, the company says that carbon emissions in the area will be lowered due to lesser dependency on gas burning facilities that emit high levels of CO2 during operation.

Ravenswood was also asked to identify "any facilities serving children, the elderly, people with disabilities (e.g., schools, hospitals, day care centers, or group homes) within 1500 feet of the project" to determine any negative impacts on the local population.

The Acoustal Analysis & Recommendations (pdf) notes the site's decibel rating to be less than 3 dBA which represents "a barely perceptible change in noise levels and is below the NYSDEC threshold for appreciable effects at any receptor."

Fully deployed, the 316 MW facility would be among the first in the world with an 8 hour storage capacity and will also be able to meet over 10 percent of New York State's 3,000 MW power goal for 2030.