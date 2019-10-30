Highly anticipated: Kojima Productions on Wednesday published a launch trailer for the upcoming action game Death Stranding. The clip, which runs nearly eight minutes, sheds some much-needed light on a game that has largely been shrouded in mystery up to this point.

From what we’ve seen of Death Stranding thus far, the storytelling is so complex and unique that honestly, it’s difficult to decipher exactly what the heck is going on. Some might consider a few of the scenes in the new trailer to be spoilers but again, when you don’t know what is happening to begin with, it’s hard to spoil much. Odds are, you’ll finish the trailer with more questions than answers.

In case you missed it, late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien recently visited the studios of producer Hideo Kojima. The segment doesn’t reveal much about the game itself but it’s fun to see the two interact nevertheless.

Death Stranding is due out on PlayStation 4 on November 8 and will be coming to Windows PC early next summer.

