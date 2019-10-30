Facepalm: Microsoft has been known to make the occasional misstep when it comes to Windows 10. Whether it's pushing a software update that deletes user files or forcefully introducing unwanted or unnecessary features with the latest versions of the OS, the tech giant has done it all. Unfortunately, Microsoft has made yet another mistake with its flagship operating system, albeit a relatively minor one this time.

Recently, Windows 10 Home and Pro users throughout the world were treated to an extra update that they weren't supposed to get in the first place -- KB4523786, to be specific. This update included several "quality improvements" to Windows Autopilot devices.

If you're wondering what on Earth Windows Autopilot is, here's a brief paraphrased description: Autopilot is a set of business and team-oriented technologies that can setup and pre-configure (or reset) multiple Windows 10 devices in quick succession. In other words, it's a tool for businesses and IT departments to boost efficiency.

As you might have guessed, Autopilot isn't intended for ordinary users, and cannot normally be accessed unless you fulfill a lengthy list of requirements. As such, KB4523786 -- which includes fixes and optimizations for Autopilot -- is completely useless for most folks.

This is hardly the worst mistake Microsoft has made over the past couple of years, but it's the latest example of the potential problems that can arise from the "Windows-as-a-service" business model. To be clear, this update is optional, but for casual users who have simply let Windows Update do its thing thus far, they may find themselves saddled with some unnecessary (but mostly-insignificant) OS bloat now.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and already seems to have fixed it for those who haven't downloaded KB4523786 yet. If you're reading this article and don't see KB4523786 in your Windows Update history, you're in the clear. If it is there, Microsoft says you won't be adversely impacted.