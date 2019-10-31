We all know that "unlimited" data plans are rarely as unlimited as they seem. Many such plans will technically allow you to use as much data as you want, but with significantly-throttled speeds, if your ISP decides its network is "too congested" at any given moment. Other unlimited plans will throttle you after a certain, relatively-low amount of data -- often around 20GB -- has been used.

Whether or not this throttling is necessary is a topic for another time, but AT&T aims to mitigate the problem somewhat with its newest unlimited data plans. These plans were announced yesterday, and there are three in total: Unlimited Starter, Unlimited Extra, and Unlimited Elite.

Unlimited Starter is subject to the same throttling rules as its predecessor (Unlimited & More) -- you can be throttled at any point if the network is congested enough -- and nothing has changed in the quality arena (you're still limited to 720p video), but it is a bit cheaper. The Starter plan will run you $35 per line when four lines are purchased, or $65 for a single line. For reference, those prices used to be $40 and $70, respectively.

The Unlimited Extra plan is where things become a bit more reasonable for data hogs. For $75 (single line) or $40 (per line, for four lines), you now get 50GB of guaranteed data before throttling may occur. You'll also be able to enjoy 15GB of "high-speed" mobile hotspot data, but video playback is still restricted to 720p.

The Unlimited Elite is the new top offering from AT&T, and it's a bit of a doozy. It will run you a whopping $85 per month for a single line ($50/line for four lines), but that extra $10/month gives you twice as much guaranteed data, bringing the total up to 100GB before you can be throttled. Hotspot data has also been doubled to 30GB, and plan subscribers have access to 1080p video and "free" access to HBO (as well as HBO Max, starting in May 2020).

If any of these plans sound appealing to you, you'll be able to sign up for them soon. The Starter and Extra plans will both be available on November 3 (that's this Sunday), and upgraded Elite alternative is "coming soon."