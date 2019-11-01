Bottom line: Arguably, most with high-end systems will be more interested in putting their expensive hardware to the test for the best possible visual experience. RDR2 supports up to 8K resolutions, high frame rates, HDR and even widescreens / multi-monitor setups. With all of the eye candy cranked on a multi-GPU setup paired with a high-resolution monitor, you’ll no doubt be in store for something truly jaw-dropping.

Rockstar Games has published a launch trailer for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 that highlights all of the new graphical and technical enhancements afforded by beefier computer hardware. One thing it doesn’t highlight – but is immediately evident upon play – is the freedom afforded by using a mouse.

PC Gamer’s Tom Senior recently visited Rockstar to get some hands-on time with the PC port and came away impressed. Specifically, he liked being able to zip the view around at a moment’s notice with the mouse versus the tediousness involved with “dragging my view around with a stick.”

Rockstar has supplied a new batch of screenshots to drool over but the real fun will begin when you take control of the camera. That’s right, RDR2 for PC will introduce a new photo mode that allows you to capture imagery at will. I personally can’t wait to see what short of amazing shots will soon come out of this game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to launch on Windows PC on November 5.