The big picture: AMD announced its Ryzen Threadripper 9000-series "Shimada Peak" processors at Computex but didn't provide any benchmarks to compare them against Intel's latest Xeon CPUs. This week, the company finally released official benchmarks for the new chips, claiming they are up to 145 percent faster than their Intel counterparts.

According to AMD, the Threadripper 9980X HEDT processor is up to 108 percent faster than the Xeon W9-3595X in Corona Render, up to 41 percent faster in Autodesk Revit, and up to 68 percent faster in MATLAB. It also reportedly delivers up to a 65 percent performance gain in Unreal Engine compilation and up to a 22 percent uplift in Adobe Premiere Pro compared to the same Intel chip.

As for the Threadripper Pro 9995WX, AMD claims it is up to 26 percent faster in Adobe After Effects compared to its immediate predecessor, the Threadripper Pro 7995WX. It also reportedly delivers a 17 percent performance uplift in Autodesk Maya, 20 percent in V-Ray, and 19 percent in Cinebench (nT).

AMD also compared the AI performance of the 9995WX against that of the Xeon W9-3595X. According to the company, its new workstation chip delivers up to 49 percent faster LLM processing in DeepSeek R1 32B, up to 34 percent faster text-to-image generation in ComfyUI + Flux.1 Diffusion Model, and up to 28 percent faster AI-enhanced creation in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

The 9995WX also reportedly shows massive gains in other creative and professional applications, such as KeyShot and V-Ray. In the former, it delivers up to 119 percent faster rendering than the Xeon W9-3595X, while in the latter, it is up to 145 percent faster, according to AMD's data. Performance in other apps, such as After Effects and Autodesk Maya, also shows high double-digit gains.

The Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series comprises seven SKUs, while the non-Pro HEDT lineup includes three chips. The flagship 9995WX features 96 cores, 192 threads, a boost clock of up to 5.45 GHz, a 350 W TDP, and 384 MB of L3 cache. It offers 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and supports DDR5-6400 ECC memory. The new chips will launch in July, although AMD has yet to announce pricing.