In context: When two giant corporations clash on the legal battlefield, it's never clear who is going to come out on top. Usually, the battle will end in a somewhat-mutual settlement after years of back-and-forth filings, legal arguments, and bitter public statements. However, there are always exceptions to the rule, and the recent tensions between Walmart and Tesla are a perfect example of that.

In August, the former filed a lawsuit against the latter for allegedly failing to properly maintain its solar rooftop installations across various Walmart locations.

According to Walmart, Tesla's mistakes led to seven solar panel fires breaking out at a handful of Walmart stores. Naturally, the retail behemoth was none too pleased with this development and aimed to make Tesla pay for its negligence -- figuratively and literally.

However, unlike many legal cases between two major companies, Walmart and Tesla have settled their differences amicably, after just a few short months. A quick resolution was likely desirable for both companies, as -- in the end -- a handful of small solar panel fires is probably not worth a lengthy legal battle. Tesla, in particular, certainly has other things to worry about at the moment, such as turning a profit, worker rights infractions, and potential battery defects in its vehicles.

Of course, we have absolutely no idea what sort of settlement was reached behind closed doors, but Walmart and Tesla both seem quite happy with the outcome. The companies offered the following joint statement to CNBC today:

Walmart and Tesla are pleased to have resolved the issues raised by Walmart concerning the Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores. Safety is a top priority for each company and with the concerns being addressed, we both look forward to a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems.

It's unlikely that Walmart would have agreed to a settlement unless Tesla decided to fix the problem, so we're going to assume that the retailer won't be suffering from any more solar panel fires over the coming years. Still, anything is possible, and we'll update you if any other information related to this situation comes to light.

Image credit: Shutterstock (2)