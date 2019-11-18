A hot potato: Samsung or Apple? It’s a question that consumers have argued over for years—and it’s not just about their phones. The companies make other competing products, including wireless earphones. And according to Consumer Reports, the Korean company’s offering is better.

Apple unveiled its $249 AirPods Pro, which come with noise-canceling technology, back in October. They’ve gained many excellent reviews, with critics praising the audio quality and the transparency mode, which allows users to listen to music while being able to simultaneously hear the outside environment.

Consumer Reports also had plenty of good things to say about Apple’s earphones, calling the sound “really good,” and a significant improvement over the first- and second-generation AirPods. It also mentioned the “superb audio blocking performance.”

While the battery lasts about the same as the previous generation AirPods, it’s noted that users are getting more features without sacrificing battery life.

The AirPods Pro got a score of 75, which is above the much cheaper ($130) Amazon Echo Buds. But when it comes to sounds quality, Consumer Reports believes Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are better.

"The Echo Buds, Amazon's new noise-canceling true wireless headphones, didn't score quite as well in our tests, but they're solid performers and far cheaper at $130," writes CR. "And while the AirPods Pro sound far better than Apple's earlier models, they still don't meet the audio quality of our top pick for true wireless sound, the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which also sell for around $130."

There are still plenty of things to like about the AirPods Pro, especially for those tied into Apple’s ecosystem of products, but audiophiles looking for the best truly wireless earbuds might want to opt for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds instead.