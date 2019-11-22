Bottom line: Google has quietly confirmed that it is killing Cloud Print, the cloud printing service it originally introduced nearly a decade ago. The good news is that you’ve got a little over a year to find an alternate solution as Cloud Print will remain functional until January 1, 2021.

The Mountain View-based tech giant waived the white flag in a support document related to printing on Chrome devices.

Google launched Cloud Print – primarily as a way to print from Chrome OS – way back in 2010. Support for Windows devices was added in 2013 although oddly enough, Google never brought the service out of beta. Now that Chrome OS has native support for print services, Cloud Print is no longer really needed.

That said, it’s a potentially bad look for a company that has a reputation of canceling projects and will only serve as further evidence for those that disapprove of Google’s handling of such projects. It was just last week, in fact, that one game developer said some studios are afraid that Google “is just going to cancel it” (referring to Stadia, the company’s cloud gaming service).

What are your thoughts on the matter? Should Google take some flack over its decision to shut down Cloud Print or are they justified in their decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.