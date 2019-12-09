In brief: Microsoft purchased cloud-based task management app Wunderlist in mid-2015. The Redmond-based tech giant would launch its own task management app, dubbed To Do, a few years later and said that Wunderlist would eventually be discontinued in favor of this new app. On Monday, we learned of Wunderlist’s shutdown date.

The Wunderlist / To Do team in a blog post announced that the legacy app will go dark on May 6, 2020. With having spent so much time and effort to get the To Do app up to speed, Wunderlist hasn’t received the infusion of new features and updates it used to enjoy. As it ages and as new technology emerges, they can no longer guarantee that it will continue to work as it should. Thus, it needs to be retired.

You’ll be able to use Wunderlist up until that date and for a period of time, you’ll still be able to import your lists into To Do. From today, however, the app will no longer be accepting new sign-ups and on May 6, your to-dos will no longer sync in Wunderlist. If you’re planning on making the jump, it sounds like you might as well go ahead and get it over sooner rather than later.

Again, this was all part of the long-term roadmap for Wunderlist / Microsoft. In September, Microsoft launched a redesigned To Do app that borrowed heavily from Wunderlist. The idea is that this familiarity would help ease the transition over to the new app.

