In brief: The Resident Evil 3 remake will utilize the same RE Engine used to bring Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the Resident Evil 2 remake and Devil May Cry 5 to life. It’ll also feature the asymmetrical 4 vs 1 co-op mode, dubbed Resident Evil Resistance.

Hot off the heels of its excellent Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom on Tuesday revealed that its reboot of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 3, 2020.

The announcement came as part of Sony’s State of Play stream on Tuesday.

Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.

Resident Evil was one of the hottest franchises around when the third installment dropped on September 22, 1999. The original was a total surprise when it crept onto the scene in 1996 but by the time its successor landed in 1998, fans had a much better idea of what to expect.

The third installment utilized familiar elements like 3D models over pre-rendered backgrounds and unique, fixed camera angles but amped things up with more enemies and the namesake creature, the Nemesis.

Those in North America will have the opportunity to pick up a special Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition. Available exclusively from GameStop for $179.99, this bundle includes an 11-inch Jill Valentine statue, a special S.T.A.R.S. item box, a collector’s art book, a digital album soundtrack, a double-sided map of Raccoon City and of course, the game itself.

More details will be shared in the coming weeks, we’re told.