Nostalgia: The first iPod music player was released way back in 2001, and it was quite the success. It performed well enough over the years to warrant several new models and iterations, each more ambitious than the last. While these traditional iPods officially died off when Apple stopped selling the Nano and Shuffle, you can get a little bit of their magic back with "Rewound."

Rewound is a new music playback app that aims to emulate the look and feel of the original iPod devices. It divides your iPhone's display into two halves: a "screen" (which is smaller and more iPod-like) and a set of controls below, which can be customized with a variety of different skins.

Likely the most popular skin and the one that the app was seemingly designed around is the traditional click wheel design pictured above. In addition to copying the aesthetics of the original iPod's iconic controls, Rewound aims to replicate the functionality and feel (the latter is achieved through haptic feedback).

my iPhone is now an iPod pic.twitter.com/3EXQKVmxvS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 10, 2019

Obviously, interacting with this app is not going to be anywhere near as satisfying as clicking down physical buttons on a real iPod. However, since Apple killed off that input method quite a while ago, this is about as close as you can get to recapturing that feeling on a modern device.

For now, Rewound pulls media from your Apple Music library. However, Spotify support is coming down the line, and app creator Louis Anslow tells The Verge that an iPod Nano-like lock screen widget is in the works as well.66

If you want to give Rewound a try for yourself, it's available now on the iOS App Store at no cost.

