'Tis the Season: If your dream of a white Christmas didn't come, you might still be able to participate in some snow-time fun. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a limited-time Gunfight mode that has players using snowballs as throwable weapons. The weekly update also added some festive Easter eggs as well.

Last week we had a list of holiday-themed games to play during the Christmas break. With many games these days being online affairs, developers often add dynamic content to fit an event or special occasion.

Developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision have added a light-hearted and fun mode to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to let players enjoy the winter season. The new battle mode is called “Snowfight.” It is a variation of 2v2 Gunfight OSP (on-sight procurement) that allows players to compete using snowballs instead of guns.

The mode includes a re-skinned Docks map called “Winter Docks,” which is decked out with Christmas decorations and, of course, snow. Gameplay has players using snowballs picked up throughout the map, which have the same behavioral characteristics as throwing knives.

In the first round of a Snowfight, players will only be able to equip the icy weapons, but it's just for practice and does not count toward the results of the match. In subsequent rounds, guns can be used, but players may also still pick up snowballs to continue the fun.

Activision notes that there are two types of snowballs — white and yellow. White ones take 3-4 hits to score a kill, but yellows are a one-hit wonder. So don't eat yellow snowballs.

Additionally, there are four snowmen scattered across the map. GameRant notes that if you destroy all four, it will trigger an Easter egg that skins players with top hats and carrot noses. There is at least one other hidden surprise, but we won't spoil that one for you.

The holiday-spirited addition is only available until the next weekly update, which is scheduled for 1pm EST December 31.