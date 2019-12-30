What just happened? While a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 did finally arrive, we’ve never seen the console-only first game hit the platform—unless you use the PlayStation Now streaming service. And although a fan has been working to bring a mod of the console versions to PC, Take-Two is killing that plan with a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Project leader DamnedDev had been working on Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project, which would allow PC gamers to enjoy improved graphics and extra features in both the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game using emulators.

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive wasn’t too pleased with the project and attempted to shut it down in September, but work resumed in November.

“They done shady stuff getting my private info and contacted my family,” wrote DemandDev on the GTAForums, without naming Take-Two. “I’ve been contacting people to spread word. I’m not letting them bully me and keep my mouth shut. I complied and stopped progress but hopefully I can sort out this.”

Now, however, the company has taken proceedings to the next step. TorrentFreak reports that Take-Two Interactive filed a lawsuit at a New York court against a Johnathan Wyckoff and ten unnamed co-defendants.

The suit states that “unauthorized changes include but are not limited to importing the entire game map of 2010’s Red Dead Redemption into the 2018 game Red Dead Redemption II, enhancing graphics and visuals in Take-Two’s Red Dead Redemption game, and allowing players to play an enhanced version of the game on personal computer (‘PCs’), a platform for which Take-Two itself has not yet released the Red Dead Redemption game.”

Take-Two says the project violates its intellectual property rights and user licensing agreements, adding that it has “repeatedly” asked Wyckoff to cease and desist. As he ignored these warnings, it took legal action.

Wyckoff has now updated the project thread on the GTAForums to say it's been canceled. “I want to step away from any R* game now,” he wrote. “I do not want this law suit can not afford it.”