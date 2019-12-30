In brief: An indie game developer named Wayne S. has completely reworked the Summoner’s Rift map in League of Legends using Epic’s Unreal Engine 4 and the results are mind-blowing.

In a YouTube clip highlighting the map, Wayne said he worked on the project a few hours each day over a three-week span. His goal was to convert Summoner’s Rift into a more realistic map while maintaining its core layout. He developed both a top-down and first-person view.

Riot Games launched League of Legends more than a decade ago. The MOBA was generally well received but graphics were never its strong suit. Nevertheless, the title built a very solid following over the years and managed to surpass more than 100 million monthly players in 2016 – proof that you don’t necessarily need flashy graphics to have a hit (then again, some eye candy doesn’t hurt, either).

Wayne goes into pretty extensive detail regarding some of the techniques he used to build in-game elements and how he modified lighting to get that perfect, sunset look. The dev also set up a Patreon page to help fund the creation of Harmony, a new game described as a “doomsday condensed open world puzzle game” for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and even launched a Discord for those interested in discussing game design.

