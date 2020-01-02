What just happened? Samsung on Thursday welcomed a new member to its Galaxy Book line. The Galaxy Book Flex α (Alpha) is said to combine the productivity and premium experience of a laptop with the mobility and flexibility of a smartphone.

Samsung’s new 2-in-1 is powered by an unspecified 10th Gen Intel Core processor alongside Intel UHD Graphics and your choice of 8GB / 12GB of DDR4 alongside 256GB, 512GB of 1TB of solid state storage. Wi-Fi 6 comes standard, as does 802.11 ax 2x2 and although the system is compatible with Active Pen, you’ll have to shell out extra for the accessory.

The highlight of Samsung’s new 2-in-1 is without a doubt the 600 nit QLED display. It measures 13.3 inches diagonally with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and boasts 100 percent color volume for a “vibrant picture in any lighting.”

Other noteworthy features include dual 1.5W stereo speakers, a fingerprint reader for enhanced security, a 720p webcam with dual array digital microphones and a backlit keyboard.

The svelte system measures 13.9mm thick (0.55 inches) and weighs just 1.19kg (2.62 pounds). Battery life is said to be rated at up to 17.5 hours from the 54Wh unit although Sammy admits that runtime will vary depending on usage and settings (meaning the reported figures are likely a best-case scenario).

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha will be available sometime during the first half of 2020 starting at $829.99.