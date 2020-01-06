In context: Samsung thinks the idea of a swiveling TV for consuming smartphone content from apps like Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok might sit well with the 'mobile generation' that generally spends hours consuming it on their handhelds, in portrait and landscape modes. The company has designed a TV for such a use case, called the Sero, which it debuted in Korea some time ago and is now bringing to 'several global markets.'

Part of Samsung's CES 2020 announcements is the global launch of its rotating TV called the Sero (meaning 'vertical' in Korean).

We learned about the company's unusual take on the design in April last year, when it announced the model as part of its Serif and Frame QLED family. While the quantum-dot screen isn't groundbreaking in terms of specs or picture quality, its party piece is the motorized non-removable stand allowing it to mirror your phone's display, in portrait or landscape mode, on its large 43-inch 4K LCD.

Being a Samsung product, the TV automatically switches screen orientation when connected to a Galaxy device, though other smartphones are supported (for mirroring over NFC), including Apple devices via AirPlay 2.

Although the design rules out mounting it on a wall, Samsung says the Sero's 60-watt speakers benefit from the stand, outputting a bigger sound than standard flat-panel TVs. It also has an in-built microphone to issue voice commands through Bixby.

The Sero originally launched in Korea with a price tag of 1.9 million won (~ $1,600) but Samsung is yet to announce what it'll cost for global markets when the TV ships later this year.